Christie portrait, most expensive in state history, unveiled

PRINCETON, N.J. — Former Gov. Chris Christie will live on in New Jersey’s statehouse in one of his familiar poses.

Christie unveiled his official portrait at a ceremony Monday night. It shows the two-term Republican standing behind a podium he used for news conferences.

The Record reports the portrait cost $85,000 in taxpayer, making it the most expensive in state history and more costly than his three predecessors’ combined.

At Monday’s unveiling, Christie said he chose the pose because being behind the podium was when he felt “most in command.”

The event was attended by numerous political heavyweights including former Govs. Jim Florio, Donald DiFrancesco and Jim McGreevey.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had a previous commitment and didn’t attend.