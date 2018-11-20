Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl issued in New York

NEW YORK — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl in New York.

Police said Terrence Williams, 27, is believed to have abducted Ta’niyah Williams on Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

The baby girl has brown eyes and black hair. She weighs about 22 pounds and is 2 feet, 11 inches tall.

Williams has blonde hair and hazel eyes, police said. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.