300 Harlem families receive turkey and trimmings just in time to save Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- Carmen Bell from Harlem is a mother of twin toddlers and says she couldn’t afford a turkey this year for thanksgiving.

“I was hoping a miracle could happen," Bell said. "And now because of this free turkey. It did. I can feed my kids now. They will have a turkey. It’s a miracle."

Bell, along with almost 300 families packed HarlemCongregations for Community Improvement headquarters Tuesday for turkey and trimmings to take home.

HCCI teamed up with Walmart and Food Town to make it happen.

“These residents are low income but high class. We want to make sure they have a thanksgiving just like everybody else,” said HCCI’s President and CEO, Malcolm Punter.

“The excitement in their faces,the kids, the children. We brought toys too. They can all get a treat,” says Kelly Jensen from Walmart.

And the giving will continue 12-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving at Sweet Mama's Restaurant on Lenox Avenue in Harlem.