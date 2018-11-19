× These stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day

NEW YORK — As Thanksgiving approaches, some retailers are committing to closing their doors on the holiday, but many others are staying open hoping to stag eager holiday shoppers, according to the latest list released Wednesday by BestBlackFriday.com.

More than 50 major national retailers will be open for business Thursday, according to Best Black Friday.

Here is the official list as of Monday morning:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bath & Body Works – 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Belk – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m. to midnight

Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS – Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports – 3 p.m.

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fred’s – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GameStop – 3 p.m.

JCPenney – Thursday p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. to midnight

Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Meijer- 6 a.m. through Friday

Michaels – 6 p.m. to midnight

New York & Company – Hours not yet announced

Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Rite Aid – Hours not yet announced

Sears – 6 p.m.

Shopko – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. for Stores; Until 2 p.m. for doorbusters

Stage Stores – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

ULTA – 6 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret – Varies by location

Walgreens – Regular business hours

Walmart – 6 p.m.

According to a 2018 annual survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com, 24.67 percent of 1,069 surveyed Americans favor Thanksgiving store openings, while 47.66 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings.

In 2017, 57.53 percent of Americans said they were against stores being open on Thanksgiving and 16.22 percents said they favor Thanksgiving openings.

Click here for a full list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.