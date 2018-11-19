Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen is holding a concert and dinner at the the Cutting Room on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. For tickets to the show, click here.
The many talents of Ben Vereen
-
Kids with special needs stranded on Manhattan school bus for 10 hours during first winter storm
-
12-year-old Syracuse boy dies after being shot
-
Charges filed against suspected synagogue gunman that killed 11
-
How Baked By Melissa built an empire, one bite-sized cupcake at a time
-
2-year-old sends over $1,000 in cash through shredder
-
-
Toddler shreds over $1,000 his parents saved to pay a debt
-
Bayonne Bridge closed for hours due to snowstorm
-
Mark your calendars: NYC village Halloween parade
-
Rockland County alerts locals of confirmed measles case
-
Measles exposure: people in NY, NJ may have been exposed to the disease, health officials warn
-
-
With tech-upgrade deadline looming, NJ Transit trains face suspension, service changes
-
Where to vote: Find your polling place for Election Day in New York
-
Service in, out of Penn Station NY delayed after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge