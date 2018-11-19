Thanksgiving Day forecast could be one of the coldest on record for NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, brutally frigid temps are on the horizon for parts of the tri-state area.

After a cloudy and cool Monday, Tuesday will be rainy, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday's low will be around 42 degrees.

Then the coldest outbreak of the season arrives and the mercury will plummet Wednesday and Thursday. The high on Wednesday will drop from the 40s into the 30s with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance of a flurry.

On Thanksgiving Day, the NWS says temperatures will be in the 20s during the day, with wind chills in the single digits to low teens in the morning and mid-teens to near 20 degrees in the afternoon.

Just when you're waking up, Yonkers will feel like 4 degrees on the holiday, while Hoboken will feel like 7, the Upper West Side will feel like 8 and Massapequa will feel like 11.

The day is expected to be in the top five coldest Thanksgiving days in recorded history for NYC—so layer up if you're going to spend any time outside.

Friday will barely be warmer, with a high of 36, so you might want to consider cyber-shopping, instead of the traditional store hopping for Black Friday deals.

As of Monday, no snow is in the forecast for the whole week.