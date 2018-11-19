Suspected human remains found in abandoned duffel bag in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — Possible human remains were found in a duffle bag in Yonkers on Monday afternoon, police said.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit initially thought a duffle bag next to a Wells Fargo Bank on Odell Avenue might contain explosives, but after testing it and opening it, they found apparent human remains.

Police are canvassing for surveillance video,and processing forensic evidence. Yonkers Police investigators will work with the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office in an effort to determine the identity of the victim, cause of death and possible location of occurrence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.