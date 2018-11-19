NYC Department for the Aging head Donna Corrado to step down

NEW YORK — Donna Corrado will step down from her role as commissioner of the New York City Department for the Aging, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

Corrado, who has acted as head of the department for five years, will leave by the end of November. Deputy Commissioner Caryn Resnick will become the acting commissioner starting Dec. 1.

“New York’s seniors have been well served with Donna at the helm,” de Blasio said.

NYC increased its budget for senior citizen services by nearly 50 percent, expanding many of its services, according to de Blasio.

In a news release, Corrado called working for the department the “highlight” of her career, and said she was preparing for her “encore career.”