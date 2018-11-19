NJ Gov. Murphy announces aggressive plan for upcoming storms after Thursday chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Salt spreaders and briners hit the roads Sunday afternoon preparing for two clipper storms that could hit parts if New Jersey Monday morning and again Monday night.

“As these clippers come through, they bring cold air we need to be certain the roads will be passable,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez.

Preparations are in place so the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike don't see a repeat of Thursday, when commuters were stuck for hours as inches of heavy snow fell, forcing some drivers to abandon their cars. Unsafe road conditions even left over 200 West Orange middle schoolers at school overnight.

The mid-November storm seemed to take transportation officials by surprise and left plows to play catch up as roads were gridlocked with cars.

“It crushed us we," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. "We don't want to see that movie again."

The governor admitted the state could have done better with snow preparation, but it has some speculating whether the clipper storm snow preparations are really necessary or just costing the state to make up for Thursday's chaos.