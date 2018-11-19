More than 6,000 turkeys given away to families in Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. -- There will be no shortage of food at thousands of families' tables in Newark this Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the city partnered with Goya Foods, Pepsi, Hello Fresh, and Sylvia's Restaurant to distribute over 6,000 frozen turkeys; plus sides, dessert, soda and even seasoning for the bird.

"This is what God's love is about," said Louverne Colter, a volunteer helping with the distribution.

"This is all hands on deck," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "A lot of people coming together to make this happen."

Newark’s mayor invited some local celebrities to help out.

"I am excited to see the City of Newark giving back, especially at this magnitude," said Griselle Ponce, a star of "Shine" the movie, and a Newark resident.

One in four Newark residents live in poverty. Newark has been hosting a free turkey giveaway for at least four years to help families put a full feast on the table for Thanksgiving.