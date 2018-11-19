Knife-wielding man sexually assaults woman in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — A knife-wielding man sexually assaulted a woman in Prospect Park early Sunday, police said.

The man grabbed the 59-year-old woman around her neck and forced her into a parked vehicle, an NYPD spokesperson said. He threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit, a black jacket and white sneakers.

The woman was treated at a local hospital. She’s in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).