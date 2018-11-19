Grinch star makes a dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York, NY — You`re a mean one Mister Grinch!- or is he?

The star, of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical"- is making one dream come true and this story from the heart- may actually make *your* heart grow a few sizes.

Tony award winning actor Gavin Lee is taking on the role of the Grinch at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. And while he’s trying to playing one of meanest guys in the neighborhood, he got his chance to grant a wish to a huge fan through the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Garden of Dreams Foundation has brightened the lives of more than 350 thousand children who are facing obstacles.

Andrew McNamara has been a life long fan of all Broadway shows, but his idol just happens to be Gavin Lee.

He got his chance to meet his idol and perform for him and also get professional advice.

Watch as the two connect! It’s magical.

"Dr. Seuss: How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The musical" runs from Dec.13 through Dec. 30 at MSG. Tickets are on sale now!