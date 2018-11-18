Woman steals car in Brooklyn with 2-year-old girl in back seat while driver was getting gas

BROOKLYN — A woman stole a car in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat and then crashed after hitting a man, police said.

The driver, 29, got out of the car at Euclid and Sutter to buy gas for her Honda Accord, an NYPD spokesman said. A 52-year-old woman got in and drove off with the toddler inside.

She hit a 36-year-old man about two blocks away, then slammed into several parked cars.

Some good Samaritans held the woman until cops arrived at the scene.

The toddler is at the hospital being checked out, but she’s OK, police said. The man who was hit suffered minor injuries.