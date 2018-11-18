Pizza deliveryman slashed in the face, robbed in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A deliveryman was slashed in the face and robbed Sunday night as he tried to bring mozzarella sticks to a woman.

The 37-year-old worker was attacked just before 6 p.m., police said. It was his first delivery of the night.

He’s worked at Pizza Italia on West 17th for several years and now his boss, Anthony Sorisi, is concerned about the safety of all his employees.

“You can’t make a delivery anymore. It’s crazy,” he said. “He didn’t have a lot of money. They took his cell phone and his wallet.”

Police are looking for surveillance video of the attackers.

People who live in the area where shocked to hear about the robbery and slashing.

“It’s obviously disconcerting because this is one of the safer parts of the city,” Mike Rutstein said. “Anytime you hear anything like this it’s obviously a concern.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).