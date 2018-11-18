Mom attacked on the train after woman’s bag hits son on the face: police

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police are searching for the woman who attacked a mother on the train in the Bronx.

On Nov. 2, police said a 32-year-old woman was on board the southbound No. 2 train in Foxhurst with her 6-year-old son when an unidentified woman’s bag came in contact with her son’s face.

A dispute began between the two women and later escalated into a physical altercation, said police.

The unknown woman then punched the mother on her face, head and body, according to police.

When the victim and her son exited the train at the East 149th Street and Third Avenue subway station, the other woman followed, insulting both of them, said cops.

The alleged attacker was last seen wearing a green jacket and a red hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).