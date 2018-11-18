Controversy over Amazon’s new east coast headquarters in Long Island City

Amazon’s decision to settle one of its east coast headquarters in Long Island City has been met with controversy.

On one hand, the deal looks promising for the city and the state, bringing in tens of thousands of jobs and generating millions in revenue. But for many who live in Long Island City, the deal is not welcome.

Residents are concerned a population explosion would put a strain on their community, their transportation system and on small business owners. Local leaders are also questioning just how much the city and state paid to lure Amazon to New York. They say the deal was made behind closed doors and they are now demanding transparency or they say the deal should be killed.

We hear from Kathryn Wylde, President of Partnership for New York City, on why this deal is good for the city and the residents of Long Island City. We also hear from NYC Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer who represents the district. He tells us why people in the community are outraged by the deal and how they would prefer to see financial incentives allocated.