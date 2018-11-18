75 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County: city officials

ROCKLAND, N.Y. — There are 75 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County and six other suspected cases under investigation, city officials announced on Sunday.

Measles was first detected in Rockland County in October.

In response to the outbreak, roughly 2,000 people were vaccinated recently, many in free clinics run by the Rockland Department of Health.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.

The Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all cases of suspect measles to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling (845) 364-2997 or (845) 364-8600.