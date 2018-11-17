Third suspect arrested in brutal Brooklyn home invasion, sex assault

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a third man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Brooklyn home where they sexually assaulted a woman in her 70s and slashed her husband – a retired NYPD lieutenant — in the face.

Tyrique Rushing, 20, was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal sex act, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The home invaders broke into the Madison Place home around 5:30 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. They struck the 72-year-old retired officer in the head and slashed his face with a box cutter.

His wife was the victim of a “criminal sexual act,” police said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two others were arrested last month. Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, are charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.