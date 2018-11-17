Suspect charged in deaths of man, 67, and woman, 64, found stabbed in Queens home: NYPD

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Police have arrested the man who allegedly stabbed a couple to death inside their Queens home on Wednesday.

Sai Chun Lam, 52, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of criminal possession of weapon, the NYPD said Saturday.

Authorities were looking for Lam in connection to the deaths of a 67-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman inside their Murray Hill home on 37th Avenue.

Police found the couple with multiple stab wounds to their torsos. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately say whether Lam was known to the victims.