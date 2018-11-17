Man wanted for NJ murder arrested in Georgia: Police

NEW JERSEY — A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in New Jersey last month was taken into custody in Georgia, police announced Saturday.

Christopher “C-Dub” Thompson, 26, was arrested Friday at a residence in Lithoniam Georgia, said police.

Thompson fatally shot Larenz Ogarro, 23, in New Brunswick on Oct. 26, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly after a related aggravated assault by Eric “E-Z” Inman, who was arrested on Oct. 27, police said.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.