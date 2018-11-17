Man dies after being found inside car with gunshot wounds in NJ: police

PATERSON, N.J. — A man is dead after he was found inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds in New Jersey, police said.

Police received a call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday about shots fired in the vicinity of East 28th Street and 10th Avenue in Paterson.

When they arrived, officers found 27-year-old Akean Williams seated inside his parked Nissan Altima on the side of the road, said authorities.

Williams had multiple gunshot wounds and was take to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.