Man arrested in series of burglaries on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries on Long Island.
Police responded to reports of burglaries in different businesses in Valley Stream and East Garden City between Sept. 19 and Nov. 11.
Robert Ardoin, 40, allegedly broke into and stole an undisclosed amount of money and store merchandise from several stores including Timberland, Foot Locker, and The Depot.
Ardoin also attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Valley Stream on Nov. 11, said police.
He was taken into custody Friday night and faces charges of nine counts of third-degree burglary.
Police say Ardoin was responsible for the following burglaries:
- September 19, 2018 – Timberland (East Garden City)
- September 19, 2018 – Claire’s Boutique (East Garden City)
- September 19, 2018 – The Walking Company (East Garden City)
- September 19, 2018 – Skechers (East Garden City)
- October 14, 2018 – Foot Locker (East Garden City)
- November 11, 2018 – The Depot (Valley Stream)
- November 11, 2018 – Chase Bank (attempted burglary) (Valley Stream)
- November 11, 2018 – Foot Action (Valley Stream)
- November 11, 2018 – Kids Foot Locker (Valley Stream)