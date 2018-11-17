Man arrested in series of burglaries on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries on Long Island.

Police responded to reports of burglaries in different businesses in Valley Stream and East Garden City between Sept. 19 and Nov. 11.

Robert Ardoin, 40, allegedly broke into and stole an undisclosed amount of money and store merchandise from several stores including Timberland, Foot Locker, and The Depot.

Ardoin also attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Valley Stream on Nov. 11, said police.

He was taken into custody Friday night and faces charges of nine counts of third-degree burglary.

Police say Ardoin was responsible for the following burglaries: