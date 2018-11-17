Girl who lost mom to cancer gets surprise of a lifetime from NJ State troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a big game at a big place, but it was an even bigger day for one little cheerleader.

“I’m really excited, I can’t believe I’m here,” said 10-year old Analise Farley-Ciszkowski, with all smiles Saturday.

Analise met Notre Dame cheerleaders—pompoms and all—at Yankee Stadium, then got onto the field with all smiles to watch the Notre Dame versus Syracuse college football game.

“I was really shocked, thought this was all a dream," she said.

The surprise of her little life came earlier this week when New Jersey State troopers surprised her at her New Jersey home with VIP tickets to Saturday’s highly anticipated game. And it didn’t stop there: She and her family got a limo ride to Yankee Stadium with police escort.

“Before we’re troopers, we’re human—husbands, fathers—and to be able to give back, it’s unbelievable,” said NJ State trooper Reinaldo Cruz Jr.

Analise, a young cheerleader, lost her biggest cheerleader to cancer a year ago—her mother, Christy Farley, who was one of the longest living single heart transplant recipients in the world. Analise quit cheerleading shortly after her mom passed away because the pain was too much.

“I’m happy she’s having this opportunity... it’s celebrating her moms life,” said Analise's grandmother, Charlotte Farley, who joined her at the game.

After Saturday’s experience, which was made possible by NJ State troopers, NY State troopers, the Yankee Organization and Notre Dame University, Analise said she will definitely go back to cheerleading and do it for her mother.

“I’m going to just practice and keep smiling and do things for my mom," she says.