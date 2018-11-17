Five years later, ‘Batkid’ is now cancer-free

Five years ago, he saved the city – and it appears that somewhere along the line, more than just that was saved.

Miles Scott, aka Batkid, made headlines in 2013 when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the then-5-year-old’s wish to be the Caped Crusader for a day.

As Batkid, Miles had a day of adventures in San Francisco, with thousands of residents coming together to help him live out his dream. Now, Make-A-Wish has published an update on the 10-year-old and says the 5th-grader is enjoying life as “a typical kid” with his two younger brothers.

5 years ago today, a new superhero emerged as he confronted evildoers in San Francisco. Today, Miles, aka #Batkid, is 10-years-old, cancer free & still stands as a symbol of strength, community & all that is right and good in the world. @SFWish #SFBatkid pic.twitter.com/2ZZG1Sy4FO — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) November 15, 2018

He’s been in remission for the past five years, and has seen reduced signs of leukemia in each consecutive year, USA Today reports.