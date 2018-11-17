At least one dead in collision on the Major Deegan Expressway

The BRONX — Authorities are investigating a collision on the Major Deegan Expressway that killed at least one person Saturday morning.

Police said a van struck the back of a flatbed truck on the expressway in the Port Morris section of the Bronx at about 7 a.m.

The driver of the van, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said police. Two other passengers, both male, were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the flatbed truck suffered minor injuries and remained on scene.

The incident caused the temporary closure of all southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway near the RFK Bridge in the Bronx, authorities said.

All lanes have since reopened as of 9:47 a.m.

Drivers are advised to expect residual delays.