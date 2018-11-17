× Arrest made in assault of off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police arrested the man accused of attacking an off-duty NYPD officer while he was walking his dog in Brooklyn.

Aleksejs Saveljev, 32, was taken into custody Friday night after he allegedly approached the officer in Sheepshead Bay on Nov. 8.

Police said Saveljev then threatened the cop in Russian and struck the him in the head with an unknown object before fleeing.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheekbone and lacerations to his head and face.

Saveljev faces charges of assault.