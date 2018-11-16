‘Toytopia’ lets kids test out holiday toys at Manhattan’s Chelsea Market

Not sure what to get the little ones for the holidays? Well you`re in luck. "Toytopia" brings an interactive winter wonderland to life, allowing kids can actually play with some of the most popular toys available this season. And guess what? The event is free. Click here for more information.