Snowstorm-related deaths: 1 dead in New Jersey, 8 others reported nationwide

NEW JERSEY — At least nine people died during a snowstorm Thursday into Friday, including one person in New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed on Friday that a person died in a crash involving a train and car in New Providence. It was not immediately clear when the deadly incident occurred.

As of Friday morning, New Jersey state officials were aware of just under 1,000 vehicle crashes, and nearly 1,900 “motorist aid requests,” Murphy said.

There were at least eight other storm-related deaths overnight in the country, CNN reports.

A 60-year-old woman died Thursday in Miami County, Indiana, after she lost control of her vehicle while driving in slick road conditions and crashed, the state’s police said in a statement.

One person was also killed Thursday in Canton, Ohio, and another person in Maryland, police said.

In Mississippi, a tour bus crashed Wednesday, killing two people and wounding several others. The bus, carrying 46 people, was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Tunica, Mississippi, Sgt. Joseph Miller of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The other occupants were taken to area hospitals with a variety of injuries, Miller said. The cause of the crash was weather-related.

Arkansas Highway Patrol reports two separate incidents in which three people were killed after drivers lost control of cars on icy roads.