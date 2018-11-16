Snowstorm forces 200+ West Orange students to stay in schools overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — A snowstorm that caused chaos for commuters Thursday also left hundreds of students stranded in New Jersey schools overnight.

School buses were unable to get to schools in West Orange, forcing the district to keep the children overnight into Friday.

Eight West Orange Public School District schools, including a preschool, had students spend the night.

More than 200 students in all slept at West Orange schools.

Liberty Middle School housed the most students, with about 25 teachers looking after about 100 students overnight.

The school’s principal kept the public updated with pictures and the latest information on their students, who were kept entertained and fed.

UPDATE...What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ....students at Liberty are fine, transitioned back to the auditorium for the movie “Frozen”, timely movie choice, staff serving water....some students looking to grab some zzzzzzzzzz.....@woschools pic.twitter.com/iAlsADVIYH — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, staff began serving students French toast for breakfast.

5:30 am UPDATE.....Rise & Shine 🛏💤☀️ ....Liberty staff serving up FRENCH TOAST this morning....@woschools pic.twitter.com/1rpOzYaUOs — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

District officials hoped roads would be clear Friday morning so buses could return the students home, but snow began to fall again.

Police escorted students home who were not able to be picked up by their family, school officials said.

A handful of students remained at school as of 9 a.m.

West Orange public schools will be closed Friday.