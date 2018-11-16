Snowstorm forces West Orange students to stay in school overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — As the snowstorm left commuters frustrated and stuck in traffic, students in New Jersey were left stranded in the school.

School buses were unable to get to schools in West Orange, forcing the district to keep the children overnight.

About 25 teachers and about 100 students spent the night inside Liberty Middle School.

The school’s principal kept the public updated with pictures and the latest information on their students, who were kept entertained and fed.

UPDATE...What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ....students at Liberty are fine, transitioned back to the auditorium for the movie “Frozen”, timely movie choice, staff serving water....some students looking to grab some zzzzzzzzzz.....@woschools pic.twitter.com/iAlsADVIYH — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, staff began serving students breakfast.

5:30 am UPDATE.....Rise & Shine 🛏💤☀️ ....Liberty staff serving up FRENCH TOAST this morning....@woschools pic.twitter.com/1rpOzYaUOs — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

District is working with Transportation, police department and Department of Public Works in order to get students home safely.

West Orange public schools will be closed Friday.