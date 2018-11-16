PIX11 helps Harlem veteran get heat, hot water in his building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives in the Jefferson Houses in Harlem and says there is never consistent heat or hot water in his building.

“We need help,” Alvarez begged.

A NYCHA spokesperson PIX11 News, “there was an issue in the heating plant at Jefferson Houses earlier today that is currently being worked on.” Heat and hot water has since been restored.

= = =

Felicia Carolina says she feels trapped in her seventh floor apartment on West 130th Street.

She says her elevator has been out for 19 days.

“We can’t buy groceries," Carolina said. "We can’t take down the trash. It’s so frustrating."

Winn Management spokesperson, Ed Cafasso says, “we expect the elevator to be back in service sometime on Monday, after extensive repair. After the elevator stopped working, we contacted the repair company immediately and after investigation we found the motor had to be removed and sent out for repairs. Our understanding is that those repairs will be completed today or early Monday. We have kept residents informed of the situation from the outset. We understand the frustration that residents are feeling and we appreciate the patience they have shown as we have worked to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.