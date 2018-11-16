NY, NJ officials respond to criticism over snowstorm response

NEW YORK — Officials in New York and New Jersey are facing criticism from commuters angry about long commutes during Thursday’s snowstorm due to downed trees, a lack of snow plows and snarled transit.

One person died in a crash involving a train and car in New Providence

As of Friday morning, state officials were aware of just under 1,000 vehicle crashes

There were just under 1,900 “motorist aid requests”

There were at least eight other storm-related deaths overnight in the country, CNN reports.

A 60-year-old woman died Thursday in Miami County, Indiana, after she lost control of her vehicle while driving in slick road conditions and crashed, the state’s police said in a statement.

One person was also killed Thursday in Canton, Ohio, and another person in Maryland, police said.

In Mississippi, a tour bus crashed Wednesday, killing two people and wounding several others. The bus, carrying 46 people, was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Tunica, Mississippi, Sgt. Joseph Miller of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The other occupants were taken to area hospitals with a variety of injuries, Miller said. The cause of the crash was weather-related.

Arkansas Highway Patrol reports two separate incidents in which three people were killed after drivers lost control of cars on icy roads.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia claims the department was prepared for Thursday's snowstorm, which she described as a "surprise" despite reports from PIX11 that record snowfall could occur.

Central Park saw 6 inches, breaking previous records for the day and becoming the second-heaviest snowfall ever on record for November. Click here for snowfall totals around the tri-state area.

