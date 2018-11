MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — An MTA bus collided with an FDNY truck in the Bronx, leaving 23 injured, police said Friday.

Police said the accident happened on Webster Avenue and 175th Street in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx at about 12:12 p.m.

All 23 people injured were passengers on the bus and sustained minor injuries, police said. One person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately say what caused the collision.