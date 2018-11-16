Man arrested for robbing retired NYPD officer’s home, sexually assaulting his wife in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — An armed robber who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and slashed her retired NYPD lieutenant husband in the face has been arrested, the NYPD said Friday.

Tyrique Rushing, 20, was apprehended in Missouri and extradited back to NYC where he is expected to face charges for the Oct. 7 attack.

Rushing was identified more than a week after the incident after he was spotted on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored shirt with the word “dreamville” written on it.

Rushing’s two alleged accomplices, Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, were arrested a week after the incident and charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

They armed robbers allegedly struck a 72-year-old retired lieutenant in the head and slashed his face with a box cutter, police said.

The retired lieutenant’s wife was the victim of a “criminal sexual act,” police said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The armed robbers allegedly stole a 2012 blue Honda Civic.