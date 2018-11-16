Long Island Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Long Island Children's Museum has played host to more than four million visitors, and this weekend it is marking a special milestone.

It turns 25!

If you're looking for an indoor party to escape this wintry weather, the Long Island Children's Museum will be the hottest ticket in town.

There will be live performances, face painting and even a live deejay.

This weekend is just the beginning!

The museum will be kicking off 25 weeks of celebrations this weekend that will last through May.

Visit the museum at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City.

For tickets to their birthday bash, click here.