Kids with special needs stranded on Manhattan school bus for 10 hours during first winter storm

Cell phone video captured the moment a special needs child arrived at his Upper West Side home late Thursday. Alex Jonas, 9, was stuck on his school bus, along with 21 other children, for more than six hours during a powerful autumn snowstorm.

“It normally takes him an hour to get home,” Alex’s dad, Seth Jonas, said. “The bus wasn’t moving. Literally they were stuck at exit 23 in the Bronx for almost hour.”

School Chancellor Richard Carranza described what happened Thursday during a press briefing at City Hall. “It was the perfect storm,” he said.

"These children left their school in Manhattan shortly after 2 p.m. and didn't make it home until well after midnight the following day, more than 10 hours later," council member Ben Kallos said in a statement. "Five children had to spend more than 10 hours without a bathroom, 10 hours without a meal, 10 hours stuck on a bus."

Approximately 10 percent of the city’s school bus routes were significantly delayed Thursday evening.