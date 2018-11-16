Hidden New York: Rage Cage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Along 38th street in Midtown Manhattan, you'll find any number of nondescript office buildings.

Yet, at 344 38th Street, head inside, pass the security guard and head to the elevator.

Take it to the basement level, and you'll find a door labeled the Rage Cage.

While so many are working on the floors above, tied to a desk with the stress of work rising, down here it's all about releasing that pent-up anger, frustration and stress.

"I thought this was a fun and unique idea," said Jeffrey Yip, who opened the rage cage a few months ago.

"In New York City, everyone is a little bit irritated all the time."

So Yip created rooms where you can literally pick up a bat and beat items such as computers, cell phones and camcorders.

While it sounds funny, Yip says he can't believe the reactions he gets.

"We had someone come in and say that we saved someone's life today, because they were seriously going to do something they would have regret," says Yip.

For more information on how you can book a room, visit their website ragecagenyc.com