Foster families help celebrate National Adoption Month

BROOKLYN — Dozens of families completed the long road to adoption today in Brooklyn family court, to celebrate National Adoption Month.

In a joint effort, the Administration for Children’s Services, foster care agencies and Manhattan family court finalized the process for 40 children and their parents.

Fourteen-year old Shyiah Mitchell and Karen Glover met four years ago.

“When I opened the door she was smiling,” she said.

Glover has two grown children of her own and was tired of being alone.

“On New Years Eve I was cooking dinner for a big family,” she remembers.

“I started eating and I was alone. And then the tears just came out of my eyes.”

Vanessa Lenoir has a daughter in college and is already the foster parent to a ten-year old.

Today, she added little Malik to her family, whom she’s cared for since he was eight days old.

“It’s a lot of work. You gotta go to classes, you gotta take them to visit to see their parents, even if they show up or not,” she said.

“They check your whole background for 15 years.”

Lenoir adds that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Get your child. Get your baby. Help take care of another child.”

According to ACS, the foster care population is at a historic low, dropping from 50,000 children in 1992 to under 17,000 in 2007, and under 9,000 in 2018.

There are currently 3,000 waiting to be adopted.

“It’s a struggle to be a parent, it’s not an easy thing and every child comes with their challenges. But if someone has a home and they want to open up their home to a child who is looking for a home, it’s one of the best things you can do,” said Judge Lisa Friederwitzer.

If you would like more information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, check out these helpful links:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/acs/child-welfare/become-foster-adoptive-parent.page

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/acs/child-welfare/foster-adopt-frequently-asked-questions.page