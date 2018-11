Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We’re flashing back to the 1990s with the new Jonah Hill film “Mid90s.”

The film follows 13-year-old Stevie who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends he makes.

Oji sits down with the movie’s star, Sunny Suljic, and talks about working with Hill and much more.

Catch “Mid90s” in theaters.