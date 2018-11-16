Empire State Building to honor World Preemie Day

NEW YORK — The Empire State Building is turning purple on Saturday to celebrate World Preemie Day. Betty talks to one mom about giving birth to a preemie, and the organization she set up to help other preemie families.
