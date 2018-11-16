Cops identify suspect accused in stabbing deaths of Queens couple

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Police have identified a man accused of stabbing a couple to death inside their Queens home Wednesday morning.

The NYPD is looking for 52-year-old Sai Chun Lam, who is described as an Asian male, approximately five feet seven inches, and 200 pounds.

Police responded to 144-55 37th Ave., around 10:20 a.m. to find a 67-year-old male and a 64-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. They had multiple stab wounds to their torsos.

EMS pronounced the victims deceased at the scene.

Neighbors tell PIX11 they were shocked when they heard about the crime.

“I’ve lived here over 40 years, I’ve never heard of anything like that,” said Sung Chung, who lives on the block. But after a few minutes, Chung admitted to seeing the neighborhood change.

“A lot of people drinking on the streets, a lot of drunk people on the corners you see,” Chung said. “So it’s changed for the worse.”

Another woman agreed there has been trouble in this neighborhood before.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.