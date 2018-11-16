Bronx couple gets married in parking lot during snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- There’s always a chance your wedding day won’t go as planned, but newlyweds Alan and Jane Cáceres never imagined saying ‘I do’ at a Fire House in Valhalla, N.Y.

“I just thought we were never going to make it,” Alan Cáceres said.

Their original plan was to get married at Rye City Hall in Port Chester, which is normally a 20 to 30 minute drive from their home in the Bronx. But when the first snowstorm of the season caused unexpected chaos across the city, the plan changed.

The couple and their entire wedding party had planned to leave at 4 p.m. for a 6 p.m. appointment.

But it was clear it was going to take a lot longer to get to their destination.

“I was thinking of just getting out of my car and walking,” Alan Cáceres said. “I saw the cars not moving. I was like I need to get there, I don’t care”

When they finally arrived to City Hall at 8 p.m., it had closed.

“The only thing that was going through my mind is I need to get married,” Jane Cáceres said.

The maid of honor mentioned she knew someone who could officiate the wedding that very night.

“I think it’s just a love in the air, nothing was ever going to stop us,” Jane Cáceres said. “We wanted to get married on that day. On our 12th anniversary.”

That’s right -- they’ve been together for 12 years.

So in the middle of a snowstorm, at 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 15 -- they finally got to say "I do."