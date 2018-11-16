2 women arrested in subway attack over boy’s costume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS -- Two women were arrested in a bizarre subway attack on another woman over a boy's costume that happened earlier this month, police said.

Sytobia Agbonlahor, 27, of Union Hall Street, Queens, is charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 and harassment. Chaena Frazier, 30, also of Union Hall Street, Queens, is charged with criminal obstruction breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

The attack happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, aboard the 'E' train in Queens, after the victim's 8-year-old son asked his mother why another commuter's son was wearing a costume.

Police say the comment led to an altercation where one of the individuals placed the 50-year-old victim in a chokehold while the second individual punched her in the face and hit her on the head with a cellphone.

The two women ran off the train at the 71 Street-Continental Avenue station and fled the station to the street area.

After an investigation, both women were arrested and charged.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).