11th child dies from viral outbreak at NJ health facility, health officials say

NEW JERSEY — An 11th child has died from the viral outbreak at a pediatric care facility in New Jersey, the Department of Health confirmed Friday.

A severely ill child with a confirmed case of adenovirus died Thursday night at a New Jersey hospital.

The child was previously a resident t the Wanaque Center for Nursing and and Rehabilitation in Haskell and was among 34 pediatric adenovirus cases that have been associated with the current outbreak.

“The grief from the loss of a child is overwhelming and we extend our deepest sympathies to this family and all of the families who have had to endure these terrible losses,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

Members of the New Jersey Medical Reserve Corp. (NJMRC) are requested by the Department to assist the facility in separating the ill from asymptomatic patients.

Volunteer Respiratory Therapists with active licenses are also requested to assist with pediatric care. With the facility’s decreasing census, the center now has space to be able to separate patients.

Adenovirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days, meaning that symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The Department will not consider the outbreak over until four weeks after the last illness onset., which is Nov. 12.