1 dead in Washington Heights apartment fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman was killed after a fire broke out at her apartment in Manhattan early Friday.

Authorities responded to the blaze at a five-story building on 945 Saint Nicholas Ave. in Washington Heights shortly after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Natasha Paulema unconscious and unresponsive inside the fourth floor apartment, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the fire started in her apartment unit.

Eight others were taken to the hospital in serious condition and one person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.