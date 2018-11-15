VIDEO: Woman grabbed, robbed inside Brooklyn apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man accused of grabbing and robbing a woman inside a Brooklyn apartment.

On Nov. 11, the 65-year-old woman entered her building in the vicinity of Avenue N and East 14th Street in Midwood when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck, said police.

The man then yanked the woman’s purse from her shoulder and fled, said cops. The purse contained about $200.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a fracture to her clavicle bone, said authorities.

Video surveillance shows the moment the man approached the victim.

