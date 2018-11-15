Storm coats New Jersey with wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow

TRENTON, N.J. — A storm system that’s dropping a mix of rain, sleet and snow is making travel treacherous in many areas of New Jersey.

Forecasters say northern areas could see 4 to 8 inches of snow before the system exits the region by early Friday, while 2 to 5 inches is expected in central areas. But southern areas have mostly just seen a cold rain.

The wintry mix has left a slushy mess on most major roadways, causing traffic slowdowns and backups in many areas. Several spinouts and minor accidents have been reported.

The snow was and sleet was expected to change over to just rain in central areas by early Thursday night.

Some school districts canceled classes on Thursday, while many others had early dismissals, especially in northern areas.