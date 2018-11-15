Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen in NY, NJ, CT so far?

NEW YORK — Snow blanketed parts of the tri-state area Thursda.
Snowfall totals as of 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, were:
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
- Ridgewood 1.7
Essex County
- Cedar Grove 3.2
Hudson County
- Harrison 2.6
Union County
- Newark Airport 3.5
- Cranford 3.0
NEW YORK
Nassau County
- North Massapequa 3.3
- North Bellmore 3.0
- Albertson 2.8
New York County
- Midtown Manhattan 0.5
Orange County
- Monroe 3.5
Queens County
- JFK Airport 3.2
- Rego Park 2.5
- LaGuardia Airport 1.2
Richmond County
- Richmondtown 3.0
Rockland County
- Sloatsburg 1.0
Suffolk County
- 1 NNW Brightwaters 5.0
- Sayville 3.1
- Blue Point 2.5
- Holbrook 2.5
- Lindenhurst 1.2
- Islip Airport 1.2
- Dix Hills 0.5
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
- Greenwich 1.0