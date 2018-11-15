Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen in NY, NJ, CT so far?

Posted 5:40 PM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55PM, November 15, 2018

NEW YORK — Snow blanketed parts of the tri-state area Thursda.

Snowfall totals as of 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, were:

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

  • Ridgewood 1.7

Essex County

  • Cedar Grove 3.2

Hudson County

  • Harrison 2.6

Union County

  • Newark Airport 3.5
  • Cranford 3.0

NEW YORK

Nassau County

  • North Massapequa 3.3
  • North Bellmore 3.0
  • Albertson 2.8

New York County

  • Midtown Manhattan 0.5

Orange County

  • Monroe 3.5

Queens County

  • JFK Airport 3.2
  • Rego Park 2.5
  • LaGuardia Airport 1.2

Richmond County

  • Richmondtown 3.0

Rockland County

  • Sloatsburg 1.0

Suffolk County

  • 1 NNW Brightwaters 5.0
  • Sayville 3.1
  • Blue Point 2.5
  • Holbrook 2.5
  • Lindenhurst 1.2
  • Islip Airport 1.2
  • Dix Hills 0.5

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield County

  • Greenwich 1.0
