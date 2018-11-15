Snow snarls evening commutes in New York, New Jersey

The snow is causing delays as people head home from work.

The region could see as much as eight inches of snow.

Here’s the latest on delays at of 4:45 p.m.:

NJ Transit:

Bus service to and from Port Authority Bus Terminal is subject to delays of up to 45 minutes.

NJ Transit train service is subject to delays of up to 20 minutes.

NJ Transit bus, rail and light rail tickets and passes are being cross honored system-wide due to the weather.

LIRR:

Trains are delayed because of slippery rail conditions and fallen trees.

Metro North Railroad:

Waterbury Branch – delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to a late connection and weather related conditions.

George Washington Bridge:

The GWB Upper to New York is experiencing “significant” delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. The two left lanes remain blocked.

Lincoln Tunnel:

The Lincoln Tunnel in both directions is experiencing delays due to weather conditions on NJ-495.

Bayonne Bridge:

The Bayonne Bridge is closed because of weather conditions.