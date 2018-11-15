× Sanitation worker killed in ‘tragic accident’ involving truck on Long Island

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A sanitation worker was killed in an incident involving a truck on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

Three sanitation workers were completing their route, removing leaves along Bunker Avenue in Wantagh, said police.

One driver operated the sanitation truck as two other workers stood on the side steps.

As the truck was backing up, it approached a parked landscapers truck, causing the worker standing along the rear passenger side step to suffer injuries to his chest and abdomen, according to authorities.

Jean MacDonald, 60, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Town of Hempstead Supervisor released a statement on the “tragic accident,” which is under investigation.

“It is with profound sadness we report that longtime Town of Hempstead Sanitation worker Jean Macdonald was killed in a tragic accident yesterday while working on his route in Wantagh. The accident, involving a Hempstead Town Sanitation truck, is currently under investigation and a comprehensive review of all Hempstead Town Sanitation Department safety policies and procedures is being conducted. Mr. Macdonald, a Freeport resident, has been a part of the Hempstead Town workforce since 2006. An exemplary employee, Jean was a hard-working and dedicated member of the Sanitation Department. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family during this most difficult time.”

The truck will undergo safety inspections.